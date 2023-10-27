Austin Community Scholarship Committee awards $52K for 2022-23 Published 6:10 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

The Austin Community Scholarship Committee recently announced that scholarships totaling $52,000 have been awarded to 27 local students for the academic year starting this fall 2023.

With these announced awards, over $1,383,000 has been given to over 980 students since the first awards were made in 1962.

Sources of funds for the awards include former scholarship recipients, generous contributions from individuals, memorial gifts, and estate bequests. Contributions also have come from local businesses and organizations and the Hormel Foundation.

The scholarship program is carried on without significant expense, with most administration and professional services being donated.

Scholarships are available to students entering their junior or senior year of college and who are candidates for a degree at an accredited college in the United States. Recipients may pursue any curriculum leading to a degree.

Applications are available in May and must be made each year. Applicants or their parents must be residents of Mower County, London Township in Freeborn County or Union or Otranto Townships in Mitchell County, Iowa.

To learn more about the scholarship program application and requirements, send an email to austincommunityscholarship@gmail.com or contact Alice Holst, at 507-438-6035.

Committee Members: Sharon Alms, Kathy Green, Alice Holst. Craig Johnson, Erin McClimon, Eric Vaughn.

The students to whom awards were made and their indicated college of choice includes:

Siri Ansorge, University of Wisconsin Madison

Madison Bartlett, Winona State University

Casey Berg, Luther College

Emily Bollum, Iowa State

Maisy Bothun, Southwest State

Lilliana Ceballos, Minnesota State Mankato

Rachel Christenson, University of Minnesota Duluth

Kory Engelstad, South Dakota School of Mines/Tech

Kristian Farlinger, Riverland Community College

Ryan Flanders, Winona State University

Elyse Hebrink, Valley City State University

Guandon Koang, University of Wisconsin Madison

Ethan Larson, University of Arizona

Jackson Marsh, St. Olaf College

Nay Meh, Winona State University

Kali Meiergard, University of Wisconsin Eau Claire

Kelsey Mensink, Minnesota State Mankato

Abigail Muller, South Dakota State University

Alex Petrik, University of Wisconsin Eau Claire

Blake Petrik, University of Wisconsin LaCrosse

Ku Reh, Minnesota State Mankato

Lillian Reynen, University of Wisconsin Madison

Joseph Schammel, University Minn. Twin Cities

Monica Taw, Iowa State University

Nadia Vaughn, Bemidji State University

Renata Vaughn, University of Wisconsin LaCrosse

Keagan Larson, Luther College