Arthur N. Shawback, 88

Arthur Nicholas Shawback, age 88, of Austin, Minnesota, died Saturday, October 28, 2023, at St. Mark’s Living in Austin. Arthur was born on November 26, 1934, to Henry Sr. and Gitta (Gilbertson) Shawback. He attended surrounding area schools. Arthur married LaVonne Christenson on March 16, 1957. To their union four children were born, Cynthia, Arnold, Robert, and Arthur Jr. Arthur worked as a sanitation worker for Harrington Sanitation, a dairy driver for Vernon Co-op Creamery and mostly farm work for farmers in the surrounding area. He enjoyed playing with his grandchildren, watching wrestling matches, and sharing Sunday dinners with family members, and playing Huckley Buck afterwards.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, LaVonne Shawback of Austin, Minnesota; children, Cynthia (Gene) Buhr of Albert Lea, Minnesota, Arnold Shawback (Tammy Weis) of Austin, Minnesota, Robert Shawback (Sue Huehn) of Austin, Minnesota; grandchildren, AJ, Shayna, Matthew, Jacob, Kaitlin, and Isaac; great grandchildren, Noah, Miles, Lucas, Hayes, Sandy, Lily, Brooke, and James Arthur; brother, Raymond Shawback of Manvel, Texas; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, JoAnne Price, Roger (Vicky) Christenson, Rosemary (Tim) Hommerding; Joyce Brandt, Arlene Coleman, Merlin (Gloria) Christenson, and Arlis Shawback of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews. Arthur was preceded in death by his father, Henry Sr.; mother, Gitta Halverson; son, Arthur N. Shawback, Jr.; brothers, Mervin (Helen) Shawback, Henry Shawback, Jr., Leslie Sr. (Catherine) Shawback, Joseph (Evelyn) Shawback, Leallen (Gladys) Shawback, John (Chlorice) Shawback; sisters, Carol (Donald) Decker and Marion Peterson.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 3, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. The visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.