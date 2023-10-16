Alvin “Al” Dahle, 59

Alvin C. Dahle, 59 of Dexter, MN died on Thursday (October 5, 2023) at Mayo Clinic Rochester – St. Mary’s Campus from complications of a brain injury following an accidental fall.

Alvin was born January 16, 1964 in Austin, MN to Kenneth and Betty (Bale) Dahle. He grew up on the family farm in rural Sargeant, attended Hayfield and Rochester schools, graduating from Mayo HS in 1982. Al was employed as a forklift operator at McNeilus Cos in Dodge Center, MN and as an equipment operator at Bergstrom Construction in Racine, MN for a number of years. He lived in Spring Valley before moving to Dexter, MN where he lived with his loving fiancé Melissa Adreon. He was a past member of Evanger Lutheran Church in rural Sargeant, MN and was an active member of Celebration Community Church in Kasson, MN. He was an avid motorcyclist, enjoyed camping, and was an excellent drawer. He enjoyed time spent with family and grandchildren.

Alvin is survived by 5 daughters – Crystal Donohue of Kasson, MN; Shianne Dahle and her son Gavin of Hayfield, MN; Brittany Dahle and her daughter – Kenzie-Ray of Austin, MN; Faith Dahle and Madison Dahle both of Blue Earth, MN; 2 grandchildren – Gavin and Kenzie-Ray; 1 sister – Janice Marquardt of Austin, MN; his fiancé – Melissa Adreon of Dexter, MN and several loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 sister – Carlene Dahle and 2 brothers – Chris Dahle and Selmer Dahle.

Email newsletter signup

A time of visitation for family and friends will be from 2 – 3pm on Tuesday (October 17, 2023) at Community Celebration Church in Kasson, MN. A Memorial Service will take place at 3pm with Rev. Amy Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Evanger Lutheran Cemetery in rural Sargeant, MN. Arrangements are with Griffin Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Memories and condolences of Al are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alvin “Al” Dahle, please visit our floral store.