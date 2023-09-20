Shute takes first for Austin girls in Lake City meet Published 9:30 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

The Austin boys took seventh place and the Packer girls had an incomplete score at the Lake City Invite Tuesday.

However, the Packer girls had two strong finishers as Marissa Shute took first and Sydney Lewis was fifth. Thomas Asmus took fifth for the Austin boys.

BOYS RESULTS

Austin: Thomas Asmus (fifth, 17:03.5); Jonas Hovland (14th, 18:20.2); Riley Ferguson (34th, 19:46.3); Noah Sash (45th, 20:25.9); Jackson Hilkin (46th, 20:27.3)

Hayfield: Wyatt Gilbertson (37th, 19:49.5); Isaac Nelson (54th, 20:50.6); Jaxon Harberts (56th, 21:05.9); Steve Gillette (57th, 21:1.4); Samuel Stasko (58th, 21:24.8)

GIRLS RESULTS

Austin: Marissa Shute (first, 19:48); Sydney Lewis (fifth, 20:30.5); Grace Vortherms (14th, 22:04.6); Lillyan Weise (22nd, 22.46.2)

Hayfield: Nicole Darnell (43rd, 25:40.9)