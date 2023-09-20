Shute takes first for Austin girls in Lake City meet

Published 9:30 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Austin boys took seventh place and the Packer girls had an incomplete score at the Lake City Invite Tuesday.

However, the Packer girls had two strong finishers as Marissa Shute took first and Sydney Lewis was fifth. Thomas Asmus took fifth for the Austin boys.

BOYS RESULTS

Email newsletter signup

Austin: Thomas Asmus (fifth, 17:03.5); Jonas Hovland (14th, 18:20.2); Riley Ferguson (34th, 19:46.3); Noah Sash (45th, 20:25.9); Jackson Hilkin (46th, 20:27.3)

Hayfield: Wyatt Gilbertson (37th, 19:49.5); Isaac Nelson (54th, 20:50.6); Jaxon Harberts (56th, 21:05.9); Steve Gillette (57th, 21:1.4); Samuel Stasko (58th, 21:24.8)

GIRLS RESULTS

Austin: Marissa Shute (first, 19:48); Sydney Lewis (fifth, 20:30.5); Grace Vortherms (14th, 22:04.6); Lillyan Weise (22nd, 22.46.2)

Hayfield: Nicole Darnell (43rd, 25:40.9)

More RSS General

Pacelli runners finish strong at NRHEG

Late goal by West proves costly for Packers

Lunchbox History Series to present author of  ‘When Minnehaha Flowed with Whiskey’

First ever Walk for Recovery event this Friday night

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections