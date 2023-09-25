Raymond J. Tucker, a beloved member of the Dexter community, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2023, at the age of 71. He was born on December 24, 1951, in Adams, Minnesota, to the late Glen and Loretta (Lonergan) Tucker.

With a thirst for knowledge, Raymond pursued his education at Elkton High School, where he laid the foundation for his future accomplishments. Following high school, he furthered his education at RCC, specializing in civil engineering. Armed with his knowledge and skills, Raymond began his professional journey at Ft. Dodge Associated Engineering, where he quickly excelled, becoming a licensed land surveyor.

After High school Ray enlisted in the Unites States Army where he served 2 years in Germany before coming home for school.

Raymond’s expertise led him to join the esteemed team at Zink Engineering in Albert Lea, where he dedicated himself to his craft for several years. He was known for his meticulous attention to detail and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Not only was Raymond a dedicated professional, but he also served his community with great distinction. From 1997 to 2013, Raymond represented District 2 on the Mower County Board of Commissioners. His tenure was marked by significant accomplishments, including his instrumental role in bringing wind power to Mower County and overseeing the construction of the Mower County Jail. Raymond’s visionary leadership and tireless dedication to public service garnered respect and admiration from his constituents and colleagues alike.

Additionally, Raymond owned and operated Tucker Tiling, a successful field tiling company, for 35 years where he enjoyed his time working alongside the area farmers.

Never one to rest on his laurels, Raymond actively served on several boards, including the Workforce Development Board, where he passionately advocated for the betterment of his community. He was also an active member of the State of Minnesota Surveyors group, contributing his wisdom and insights to benefit his profession.

Raymond was a passionate supporter of youth development and education, particularly through his involvement in the Mower County 4-H organization. His commitment to nurturing and mentoring young minds will be remembered as a testament to his kind and generous spirit.

Outside of his professional and civic endeavors, Raymond dedicated himself to the safety and well-being of his community as a proud member of the Dexter Fire Department. His selflessness and bravery were an inspiration to all who had the privilege of working alongside him. In his spare time Ray loved to “tootle” around in his white truck, never exceeding 30 miles per hour, checking out the crops and the status of his daughter’s farm.

Ray is survived by his daughter, Christina (Scott) Swanek of Dexter; sister, Marilyn Tucker of Dexter; brother, Harold (Pat) Tucker of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Mike, Madison, Jonathan, and Scott; sister-in-law, Donna Tucker and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two infant sons, Nicholas Ray and Jonathan Ray; grandson, Rodney Stout; sister, Ruth Medina; brother Lawrence Tucker.

The Tucker family kindly invites friends, colleagues, and members of the community to celebrate Raymond’s remarkable life. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at St. Finbarr Catholic Church in Grand Meadow, Minnesota. The visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 29, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Interment will be held in Dexter Cemetery.

A special thanks to Mayo Hospice and Nora Mijeu for their extraordinarily comforting care.

Raymond J. Tucker has left an indelible mark on the lives he touched, and his legacy of service and dedication will forever be cherished and remembered. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Mayer-Hoff/Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mayerfh.com.