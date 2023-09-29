Pacelli’s McManus win Zumbrota CC Invite

Published 9:14 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Pacelli cross country team had a pair of top finishers at the Zumbrota Invite Thursday.

Freshman Kya McManus took first in the girls meet and junior Yong Achuoth took third in the boys run.

BOYS RESULTS

Pacelli: Yong Achuoth (third, 17:32.6); Comlan Assogba (14th, 18:37.1); Andrew Frederick (29th, 19:50.3); JJ Bastyr (34th, 20:15.9); Alec Klingfus (48th, 21:24.6)

Hayfield: Wyatt Gilbertson (21st, 19:06.9); Isaac Nelson (43rd, 21:08.7); Samuel Stasko (49th, 21:29.4); Jaxon Harberts (53rd, 21:47.8); Steven Gillette (54th, 21:51.9)

GIRLS RESULTS

Pacelli: Kya McManus (first, 19:45.6): Kirsten Koopal (eigth, 21:01.9); Claire Bisanti (30th, 23:00.3); Lexi Lewis (43rd, 24:20.3); Madi Klankowski (51st, 25:11.0)

Hayfield: Maggie Hansen (38th, 23:17); Nicole Darnell (55th, 27:10); Lily Halvorson (57th, 29:09.4); Aviana Alexander (58th, 29:09.7); Melody Walker (60th, 31:13.8)

