Doris E. Draayer, 97

Doris (Hanson) Sistek Draayer, age 97, of Austin, passed away on Wednesday, August 30th, 2023 at Sacred Heart Care Center.

Doris Hanson was born in New Hampton, Iowa on December 2nd, 1925, the daughter of Hugo and Lilly (Nelson) Hanson. She graduated from Austin High School in 1943. After High School, Doris worked for Hormel, J.C. Penny, Lundberg’s, Younkers and alongside her husband on their family farm.

She married Freddie Sistek on November 3rd, 1946. They had 2 children, Dan Eugene Sistek and Nancy Jean Sistek (Wesely).

Husband Freddie died on October 27th, 1982. Doris married John Draayer on September 13th, 1986. They enjoyed traveling and took many amazing trips together. Later in life, the couple moved to The Oaks Condominiums. John passed away on September 7th, 2010.

Survivors include her children Dan Sistek (Julie), Nancy (Al) Wesely; five Grandchildren, Renee Thorpe (Jake), Brad (Sarah) Sistek, Brent Sistek (John), Sara (Dustin) Lawson, Sandy (Dave) Bjork; six Great Grandchildren, Cloey and Ellie Thorpe, Jackson, Alivia, and Aubrey Sistek, Bridger Bjork; one brother, Carl (Helen) Hanson, Sister-in-law Phyllis Sistek; several Nieces and Nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Hugo and Lilly Hanson; two husbands, Freddie Sistek and John Draayer; and her sister, Bernice Jech.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Thursday, September 7th, 2023 at Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church. A funeral Service will be held at 11 am on Friday, September 8th, 2023 at Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church, with a visitation one hour prior. Reverend Leandra Anderson will be officiating. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church, in Doris’ name are preferred.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jorden Mortuary.