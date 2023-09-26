Donna Justice, 91

Donna Darlene Justice, 91, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Monday, September 11, 2023 in the memory care unit at Havenwood of Richfield, Minnesota.

Donna was born December 10, 1931 in Bottineau, North Dakota to Albert and Alma (Greenwood) Brunet. She graduated from St. Augustine High School with the Class of 1950. Donna was united in marriage to Neil Justice on November 4, 1950.

Donna worked her whole career for the Hormel Foods Corporation.

Donna loved to play bingo at various locations around town. She enjoyed casino vacations with a group of her friends to Laughlin, Nevada and Palm Springs, California. She was really happy when Diamond Jo Casino opened in Iowa. She enjoyed her visits there.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Neil Justice in 1983; son, Kevin Justice in 2003; and daughter, Rebecca Olson in 2022; sisters, Ramona Ross, Louise Wytaske and two others.

Donna is survived by her son-in-law, Robert Olson of Little Canada, Minnesota; sister-in-law Sharon Justice of Surprise, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.

A gathering to celebrate Donna’s life will be held from 3-5 pm on Tuesday, October 3rd at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials are preferred to the Salvation Army or the Red Cross.