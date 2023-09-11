Cardinals fly to a second place finish in Hayfield Published 11:30 am Monday, September 11, 2023

The LeRoy-Ostrander volleyball team finished second in the Hayfield Tournament after it lost to Pine Island 25-14, 25-15 in the title game Saturday.

The Cardinals beat Hayfield 26-24, 13-25, 18-16, they beat Dover-Eyota 5-25, 25-23, 18-16 and they topped Lyle-Pacelli 25-24, 25-16.

Jenna Olson finished the day with 68 set assists for the Cardinals and Benita Nolt put down 32 kills.

LO stats: Jenna Olson, 2 kills, 68 set assists, 1 block, 2 aces, 15 digs; Keira Lewison, 2 kills, 1 block, 5 aces, 13 digs; Maria Almaraz-Nolt, 12 kills, 4 aces, 34 digs; Benita Nolt, 32 kills, 9 blocks, 2 aces, 18 digs; Maddie Huntley, 13 digs; Brooke Jasper, 12 kills, 1 block, 2 aces, 39 digs; Kaci McKenzie, 12 kills, 5 blocks, 2 aces, 16 digs