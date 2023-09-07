7.11.23 SUMMARY Published 10:41 am Friday, September 22, 2023

Regular Session of the Mower County Board of Commissioners

Summary of Minutes July 11, 2023

The Mower County Board of Commissioners in and for the County of Mower, Minnesota, met in Regular Session July 11, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Government Center in Austin, Minnesota. All members present, viz: Mike Ankeny, Chair; Jerry Reinartz, Vice-Chair; Polly Glynn; John Mueller; Dan Sparks; and Trish Harren, County Administrator.

The following is a chronological summary of the Board meeting. All action items unanimously approved

unless otherwise noted:

Agenda adding the ratification of the Chair’s approval on 6/30/23 for the Four Daughters Liquor License

renewal effect 7/1/23 and deleting the duplicated inclusion of Health & Human Services accounts

payable under General Business

Consent agenda items approved: 1) Minutes of 6/27/23; 2) Commissioner Warrants;

3) annual Tobacco License for Freeborn County Coop Oil Co.; 4) Resolution #55-23 for LG220 Lawful

Gambling Exempt Permit for St. John the Baptist Church for raffle 9/10/23; 5) Appoint Valerie Sheedy

to the SELCO Board for first three-year term 7/1/23-6/30/26; 6) Appoint Taggert Medgaarden to the

Austin/Mower County Homeownership Fund Board to fill remaining vacant term expiring 12/31/2023

and to appoint for first full-three-year term effective 1/1/24-12/31/26; 7) Authorize County Administrator

to submit letter of support for Recovery is Happening Out Patient Treatment Services; and 8) Ratify

the Board Chair’s approval on 6/30/23 of the Four Daughters Vineyard and Winery, LLC full on sale

and Sunday renewal of annual liquor license

Alysha Carlisle, Community Resource Navigator in the Mower County Jail, provided the Board with a

program update. Ms. Carlisle works with the jail population serving as a bridge to services such as

food and housing support to give the inmates tools for success when released. Jail, Attorney and

Health & Human Services staff praised the work that has been done with this new program.

The Chair recessed regular board meeting at 9:35 a.m. for the Health & Human Services Board.

HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES BOARD:

Health & Human Services accounts payable $285,026.82

New Life Treatment Center Purchase of Service Agreement for detox services

Health & Human Services Director Crystal Peterson provided an update on Long Term Care Coordination

Services and Grant applications for the Homelessness Grant and the Health Equity Grant.

Purchase of Service Agreement renewals effective 7/1/23-6/30/24for the following:

Social service actions

Adjourn the Health & Human Services Board

COUNTY BOARD

The Regular Session of the Board was reconvened at 10:04 a.m. for regular business items.

Add two .5 FTE temporary financial worker positions in Health & Human Services to be funded by a

Department of Human Services medical assistance aid that has been awarded to counties to help

manage the influx of Medical Assistance renewals post-pandemic

Extra Duty Pay Agreement between Mower County and the Social Services Manager

Authorize the Human Resource Director to execute dislocated worker agreements associated with a

program with Workforce Development to provide dislocated workers on-the-job training with employer

reimbursement up to fifty percent for the cost of the training.

Proclamation #01-23 County Staff Appreciation Day July 25, 2023

Authorize the purchase of two squads from Austin Automotive (one at $44,139.88 and one for $44,214.88)

Soil & Water Conservation District Director Cody Fox provided the Board with an update pertaining to a

Cedar River Flood Mitigation Project located in Red Rock Township along CR 19 & CR46. Two

embankment “dams” are proposed to handle run-off in the Dobbins Creek watershed to slow flow and

to catch field debris at an estimated engineer’s cost of $589,000.

Committee Reports

By consensus the Board selected July 21 and July 24 for County Administrator interviews

Adjourned

The Mower County Board of Commissioners Attest:

BY: /S/ Mike Ankeny By: /s/ Trish Harren

Chairperson Clerk/Administrator

A complete set of minutes is on file at the office of the Mower County Auditor and Mower County Administrator’s office. In addition, Minutes can be viewed at the Mower County Website at www.co.mower.mn.us.