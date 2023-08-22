Robert J. Ohm, 65

Robert “Bob” J. Ohm, 65, of Sparta, WI died Friday, August 18, 2023, at his home. He was born on August 25, 1957 to Orris and Florence (Keller) Ohm in Austin, MN. He grew up and attended school in Austin.

Bob married Marla Staples on October 29, 1977. Together they had 3 sons, Eric, Adam, and Landon. The family moved to the Sparta area in 1995.

Whatever Bob did, he was all-in. His love for his family, relationship with God, his love of hunting, fishing and Harley Davidson Motorcycles, and community involvement. Those who knew Bob, loved him. He had a passion and enthusiasm for life that was contagious, just like his laugh. Bob was a loving husband, father, and brother. To know Bob was to love him.

Bob is survived by his wife, Marla; sons Eric Ohm, Adam (Audra) Ohm, and Landon (Qawi) Ohm; grandchildren, Damon, Eric Jr., Chloe, Alivia, Amelia, Arden, and Ashlyn; brothers, Brian Ohm, and Scott (Kris) Ohm; sister, Jane (Steve) Sauter; furry friend, Stella; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Orris Ohm.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at New Life Assembly of God Church, Sparta, with Pastor Travis Becknell officiating.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.