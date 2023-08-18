Lucille M. Hanson, 92

Lucille M. Hanson, age 92, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin. Lucille Mary Schaefer was born April 22, 1931, on the family farm in Taopi, Minnesota, to Matthew and Mary (Heimer) Schaefer. She attended Rose Creek country school. On January 16, 1954, Lucille was united in marriage to Harry Hanson at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. The couple was blessed with six children. In addition to being a homemaker, Lucille also worked for 22 years at Hormel. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin and a past member of Queen of Angels Catholic Church, where she served on the rosary council. Lucille loved going for walks, riding bike, traveling, reading, baking, and was an avid Minnesota Twins fan. She cherished time spent with family and enjoyed getting together with her sisters. Lucille will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her children, Keith (Sue) Hanson of Austin, Minnesota, Ken (Glen Sue) Hanson of North Port, Florida, Jim (Ruth) Hanson of Northwood, Iowa, Julie (Joe) Michel of North Mankato, Minnesota, and Ann (Dave) Forland of Austin, Minnesota; son-in-law, Greg Denisen (Jenny Bumgarner) of Austin, Minnesota; 13 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and one brother, Duane (Jan) Schaefer of Rose Creek, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her parents, Matthew and Mary Schaefer; husband, Harry Hanson; daughter, Amy Denisen; three brothers, Richard (Joyce) Schaefer, Donovan (Liz) Schaefer, and David (Corrinne) Schaefer; and three sisters, Florence (Russ) Lee, Bernice (Al) Malaczewski, and Addie (John) Hanson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Visitation will take place from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 21, at Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home in Austin, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Austin. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Red Cross. Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mayerfh.com.