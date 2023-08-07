LeRoy man sentenced to jail, probation in child abuse case Published 1:29 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

A LeRoy man accused of a pattern of child abuse has received jail time and probation.

Jeffrey Michael Phillips, 40, was sentenced to 90 days in jail and five years supervised probation for felony third degree assault-substantial bodily harm. He also received 286 days in jail, stayed for three years, for gross misdemeanor malicious punishment of a child.

If he violates the terms of his probation Phillips could face up to 15 months in prison for the felony and the nearly 300 days in jail for the gross misdemeanor.

Eight other charges ranging from a pattern of child abuse to domestic assault where dismissed.

According to court documents, Phillips was arrested on Nov. 10, 2022, when the Mower County Sheriff’s Office began investigating him after being notified of the abuse by Mower County Health and Human Services.

Witnesses and the victim described a pattern of abuse dating back to 2021. One of those incidents occurred when Phillips stopped the car he, the victim and another child were in, pulled the victim from the car and slammed his head against the trunk.

Later that day, the victim said that when they returned home Phillips hit him so hard it knocked out his two front teeth.

A review of Phillip’s criminal history shows a prior conviction for domestic abuse dating back to May 11, 2016.