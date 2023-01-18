LeRoy man facing felony charge for domestic assault Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Already facing child abuse, domestic assault charges in separate case

A man currently in Mower County Jail facing a number of felony and gross misdemeanor charges for child abuse and domestic assault has now been charged in a second case.

Jeffrey Michael Phillips, 40, made his first appearance in Mower County District Court Tuesday morning to face a felony charge for third degree assault and gross misdemeanor domestic assault.

According to the court complaint, Mower County Sheriff’s Office detectives were notified by Mower County Human Services, which alleged domestic abuse committed on a juvenile male in the City of LeRoy.

Detectives met with the victim and a witness on Nov. 10, 2022, as part of the investigation into the first case. During the meeting, the victim described past abuse he allegedly suffered from Phillips as well as assaults on a juvenile in the first case and the witness 1.

In particular, he described an event the witness said likely took place late in the summer of 2021 where both this victim and the juvenile from the first case were riding in a car with Phillips and were pushing each other in the back seat.

Phillips allegedly stopped the car and pulled the juvenile from the car and slammed his head against the trunk. The victim said that when the juvenile got back into the car his face was bloody.

Later that day, the victim said that when they returned home that Phillips hit him so hard it knocked out his two front teeth.

The witness told the detectives that she didn’t see the assault but said she recalled the victim coming to her and saying his teeth got knocked out by Phillips.

Indicating that Phillips “just goes off no matter what,” when he’s been drinking, the witness waited until Phillips was no longer near to ask what happened, which is when the victim described what happened.

A jury trial has been set for June 12.

A jury trial for the previous case, in which he has pleaded not guilty to all charges, has been scheduled for Feb. 6, however, there is also a plea hearing scheduled for Jan. 26.

A review of Phillip’s criminal history shows a prior conviction for domestic abuse dating back to May 11, 2016.