Daylen C. Peterson, 75

Daylen Craig Peterson, age 75, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, at his home in Austin. Daylen was born on December 14, 1947, in Austin, Minnesota, to William C. and Melda Jean (Grant) Peterson. He graduated from Austin High School. Daylen owned his own wedding photography business; this stemmed from his passion for photography. He was an energetic and cheerful man who had such a generous spirit. Daylen cared for his mother for many years and loved and was in regular contact with his sister, Annette, making sure her quality of care was what she deserved. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, nature, and spending time at his cabin in rural Northome, Minnesota. Daylen loved his dogs, Ralph and Tillie, and would often converse with his nieces about their pets and the huge contributions their companionship made in all their lives. He enjoyed listening to Prairie Home Companion on NPR with Annette and he had such a wonderful and very dry sense of humor. In his later years he found an interest in classical music and writing screenplays. Daylen was such a loving, kind, quiet, and devoted man who was also very proud to be a Minnesotan. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Daylen is survived by his sister, Annette Kytle; and nieces, Kara Kytle and Joyanna Schmit. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Melda; and beloved dogs, Ralph and Tillie.

The graveside service for Daylen will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.