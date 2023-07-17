Lyndon Franzen, 71

Lyndon Maynard Franzen, 71, of Webster City, Iowa died on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Grimes, Iowa, at the home of his dear friend Patricia Robinson, whose unwavering support and presence brought comfort to his life until his final moments. A private family service will be held in the near future. The family has chosen Boman Funeral Home (www.bomanfh.com) to care for their needs.

Born on September 22, 1951, in Buffalo Center, Iowa, Lyndon was the son of Lorenz and Lynda Franzen. He grew up on a farm in Lyle, Minnesota, where he joined the local 4H club. After completing high school, Lyndon’s career as a Truck Driver allowed him to travel far and wide, exploring the vast landscapes of this great nation. He often drove the country-side admiring the straight crop lines.

Lyndon’s zest for life led him to explore various hobbies and interests. He dedicated his time as a volunteer firefighter, serving his community in times of need. Additionally, he was an active member of the Lords of London snowmobile club and the Corvette club, where he connected with fellow enthusiasts over their shared love for these impressive machines. From an early age, he displayed a keen interest in automobiles and found joy in tinkering with engines, A favorite memory of his daughter lyn, is his love of cars and drag racing, and their time spent together enjoying this hobby.

Among his proudest accomplishments was building a sandbox for his grandchildren in Kasson, MN – a space where laughter abounded, and memories were made. He also took immense pride in making a generous donation to the Hormel Institute in honor of his late wife Barb.

Lyndon’s family includes: Daughters: Lyn (Jason) Merritt, Kristen (Zachary) Knox, and Kelly Wiese; Grandchildren: Jasilyn (Kendall), Payton, Brayden, Parker, Paxton, Lillyan, Izzabelle, and Maurianna; Step Children (of the late wife Barbara): Kara (Neal) VanDyke of Apple Valley, MN, and Mark (Melissa) Dorenkamp of Clear Lake, Iowa; step grandchildren: Emma, Will, Gavin, Hudson, and Declan; Sisters Londa Jones and Lola Vaith; and special friend Patricia Robinson. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Barbara; and bother Lowell Franzen