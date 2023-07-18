Letter to the Editor: Leave others to live their lives as they see fit Published 5:43 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

To Kathleen’s points directly: You are not the arbiter of good people. So, your notion that “good people are objecting to something they feel is wrong” is meaningless. To your point of “controversial material,” LGBTQ+ people’s existence is by NO MEANS controversial. Do not equate personal biases with consensus.

I find it very difficult to understand how people in this community find so much energy to put away ideas and topics they don’t agree with or are uncomfortable with. The continued “discourse” about drag story hour is beyond played out and trite. The reality is, as an American you have the freedom to not participate if you choose. The irony is not lost that the same people who beg to “leave the children alone” are the same ones constantly telling others how to raise their children and what to expose them to. Our LGBTQ+ community will always have a place in Austin, regardless of who complains behind a media outlet. Get your own house in order, and love your neighbor.

Riley Stratton

Austin, MN