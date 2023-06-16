Sharon A. Halligan

Sharon Ann Halligan, age 89, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin. Sharon Ann Fischer was born minutes before her twin brother, Brian, at St. Olaf Hospital in Austin, Minnesota, to Wilbur “Dud” and Marcella (Sattler) Fischer. She grew up in Austin and graduated from Austin High School in 1952. Sharon was united in marriage to Robert Halligan on September 5, 1953, at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Together the couple was blessed with seven children. Their growing family moved from Austin to a larger home in Rose Creek. Sharon worked for many years at Cedar Group Home. She was a very talented seamstress and quilter. Sharon enjoyed knitting, counted cross stitch, reading, music, and shopping trips with her daughters and granddaughters. She loved retirement life and all it had to offer at their lake home on Pine Mountain Lake in Backus, Minnesota.

Sharon is survived by her seven children, David (Andrea) Halligan of Bemidji, Minnesota, Kathleen (Jim) Stratton of Rose Creek, Minnesota, Maureen (Chris) Bergan of Rose Creek, Minnesota, Timothy Halligan of Rochester, Minnesota, Terry (Christie) Halligan of Rothschild, Wisconsin, Colleen (Don) Theobald of Leroy, Minnesota, and Mary (Todd) Schumann of Lakefield, Minnesota; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Sharon Woolsey of Belvidere, Illinois, and Lucille Fischer-Kaye of Beaverton, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; parents, Wilbur “Dud” and Marcella Fischer; twin brother, Brian; sister-in-law, Patricia (Don) Hoffman; and several cousins.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Rose Creek with Father Antony Arokiyam celebrating. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Austin. Mayer Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mayerfh.com.