Community Salute: SA meeting food insecurity head on Published 5:51 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

The Salvation Army in Austin is taking solid steps to further provide a base from which people can get food assistance and its indicative of the overall effort the community is attempting to push forward to answer food insecurity.

It has been announced that the SA has realigned how people come and get their food at the Salvation Army by first implementing a trial run through the summer where the organization serves families three times a week rather than two.

It’s also streamlined the process by shifting dry goods to the chapel area, which opens up the experience and makes it easier for people to see what’s available.

These are common sense moves that are important in how we deal with food insecurity.

Not only does it give people an extra opportunity to ensure their family is fed, but it puts a certain power in their hands. Research has shown that people would rather shop for their food if given the opportunity and this new arrangement allows for that, as well as being empowering.

It should also be noted that the Salvation Army and groups like it are under tremendous pressures to help feed people. With inflation and other factors playing a part, more and more people are turning to these organizations asking for help.

It’s never going to be easy, but when organizations make concerted efforts to try and answer difficult questions, it reinforces just how many people care about the welfare of others.