Bruins select four in NAHL Draft Published 11:53 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

The Austin Bruins made four selections in the 2023 NAHL Draft on Wednesday afternoon, including three forwards and a goaltender.

With the fourth overall pick the Bruins selected ’03 Forward Will Diamond of the Omaha Lancers (USHL). A native of Carpentersville, Illinois, Diamond would bring some size and speed to the Bruins’ forward line as the 6’4″, 196 pounds forward finished the 2022-23 campaign with the Omaha Lancers. Diamond appeared in 43 games and collected seven assists. Diamond also has NAHL experience as before joining Omaha, Diamond was a member of the Aberdeen Wings during the 2021-22 season.

The following selection for the Bruins would come in the 2nd round as with the 56th overall pick, the Bruins would select ’03 Forward Gustav Norén from Örebro, Sweden. Norén recently played for Örebro HK J20 and served as their Alternate Captain. The 5’11”, 172 pounds Centermen appeared in 46 games and scored 16 points.

In the third round, the Bruins would draft a familiar face to Austin as with the 90th overall pick, the Bruins would select ’04 Goaltender Matt MacArthur from the Chicago Mission 18U AAA. MacArthur joined the Bruins late during the 2022-23 season as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG) after the injury to Ethan Robertson which sidelined him for the remainder of the year. MacArthur would appear in one game for the Bruins in which he would stop all 24 shots he would face en route to his first career NAHL win and Shutout. MacArthur also served as the backup to Trent Wiemken during the Bruins’ 2023 Robertson Cup Playoff run.

In their last pick, the Bruins selected another familiar name in Erik Hernborn from the Rochester Grizzlies with the 122nd pick in the 4th round. The 6’2″, 190 pound forward from Sollentuna, Sweden appeared in four games for the Bruins with one goal and one assist. Hernborn had 26 points in 38 games with the Rochester Grizzlies.

With the 2023 NAHL Draft finished, the Bruins now look ahead to the 2023 Main Camp at the end of the month as many returning and new faces will come to Austin in the hope of earning a spot on the 2023-24 Roster. The Bruins Main Camp begins June 28, and will conclude on July 1 with the Black and Gold All-Star Game. Main Camp is open to the public and ticket information for the Black and Gold All-Star Game will be available in the coming days.