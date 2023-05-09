Rebecca Ann Harbin, 79

Rebecca Ann Harbin age 79 passed away on May 5, 2023, at Banner Desert Hospital Maza, AZ.

Becky was born May 29, 1943, in Austin, Mn to Charles and Olga Nelson Heard. Married Keith Harbin and the couple were blessed with four. sons. Keith and Becky later divorced.

Becky worked for many years so that women could be free from a life of abuse. She moved to Virgina to be close to her sons. Then Becky retired to Arizona and reunited with her second husband David Vere. They enjoyed traveling together and being part of the Motel T club. Becky will be missed by her family and friends. Becky is survived by David Vere, sons Chris Harbin, Mark Harbin, Keven (Tammy) Harbin one sister Mary Grover, 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her parents Charles and Olga Heard, brother Charles Heard, son Charles Harbin. A memorial service will be held in Virgina at a later date