Rebecca Ann Harbin, 79

Rebecca Ann Harbin age 79 passed away on  May 5, 2023, at Banner Desert Hospital Maza, AZ.

Becky was born May 29, 1943, in Austin, Mn to  Charles and Olga Nelson Heard. Married Keith  Harbin and the couple were blessed with four.  sons. Keith and Becky later divorced.

Becky  worked for many years so that women could be  free  from a life of abuse. She moved to Virgina to be  close to her sons. Then Becky retired to Arizona  and reunited with her second husband David  Vere. They enjoyed traveling together and being  part of the Motel T club. Becky will be missed  by her family and friends. Becky is survived by  David Vere, sons Chris Harbin, Mark Harbin,  Keven (Tammy) Harbin one sister Mary Grover,  4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

She  was proceeded in death by her parents Charles  and Olga Heard, brother Charles Heard, son  Charles Harbin. A memorial service will be held  in Virgina at a later date

