Riverland concludes season with the ‘Boys Next Door’

Published 6:36 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Riverland Theatre’s 2022-2023 season will conclude with the Tom Griffin play “The Boys Next Door.”

In a communal residence in a New England city, four mentally handicapped men live under the supervision of an earnest, but increasingly “burned out” young social worker named Jack.

Norman, who works in a doughnut shop and is unable to resist the lure of the sweet pastries, takes great pride in the huge bundle of keys that dangles from his waist and Lucien P. Smith has the mind of a five-year-old but imagines that he is able to read and comprehend the weighty books he lugs about.

Arnold, the ringleader of the group, is a hyperactive, compulsive chatterer, who suffers from deep-seated insecurities and a persecution complex, while Barry, a brilliant schizophrenic who is devastated by the unfeeling rejection of his brutal father, fantasizes that he is a golf pro.

Mingled with scenes from the daily lives of these four are moments of great poignancy when the audience is reminded that the handicapped, like everybody else, want only to love and laugh and find some meaning and purpose in the brief time that they, like their more fortunate brothers, are allotted on this Earth.

Susan V. Hansen directs and technical direction is by John Deyo. Costumes are by Emma Waters. Ciel Rogers stage manages with Celeste Rose as assistant stage manager.

“It has been a delight to get to know these characters and watch the performers explore their thought process and understand them,” Hansen said. “It is a funny, moving insight into the everyday concerns of the intellectually disabled, and those who care for them. We have updated the terminology, but the messages are still universal.”

The “Boys Next Door”will be performed April 12, 13, 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. and April 16 at 2 p.m. in the Frank W. Bridges Theatre on Riverland’s Austin Campus.

Individual tickets are $13 and are currently on sale at www.riverland.edu/tickets 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The online ticketing system allows customers to pay by Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover. The on campus box office will be open for in person sales in the theatre lobby one hour prior to each performance. Riverland students receive two free tickets with a valid student ID. Contact the box office at 507-433-0595 or by emailing boxoffice@riverland.edu.

CAST

Arnold Wiggins …………………………….. Caden Strampe

Lucian P. Smith …………………………….. Adrian Ojambo

Jack …………………………………………….. Ryan Flanders

Norman Bulansky ………………………. Ethan Eriksmoen

Barry Klemper ……………………………. Maggie Bremner

Jane Hedges, Mrs. Warren,

Clara & Sen. Clark ………………………… Maddie Bartlett

Mrs. Fremus & Ms. Corbin ……………….. Celeste Rose

Sheila ………………………………………. Nancy Fernandez

Mr. Klemper ………………………………. James Zschunke