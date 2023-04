Packer boys golfers take fourth in Hayfield Published 12:48 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

The Austin boys golf team took fourth out of 13 teams at the Hayfield Invite Saturday.

The Packers finished with a score of 341 and Isaac Anderson shot an 81 to lead Austin.

Austin scoring: Isaac Anderson, 81; Cale Tupy, 84; Elijah Krueger, 87; Izaak Erickson, 89; Carter Hovelsrud, 95; Max Bissen, 101