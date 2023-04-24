Minnesota Baseball HOF is taking nominations Published 2:25 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

Baseball season is here and now is the time to nominate your local legend of the diamond to be inducted into the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame. Nominations are now being accepted for Hall of Famers and our Glenn Carlson Award.

Do you know someone who dominated while playing ball for their hometown? Maybe you know someone who has sold tickets, mowed grass or did fundraising for the local club. Maybe it’s a coach who has been involved with every aspect of the game in your town for as long as you can remember.

That’s who the HOF is looking to honor.

Email newsletter signup

Information on how to submit a nomination can be found online at www.mnbaseballhof.com, or you can contact Hall of Fame Museum Director, John George, at MNBaseballHOF@gmail.com or 218-298-0434.

Nominations will be accepted through June 1, 2023. All nominees that are chosen for induction into the Hall of Fame will be celebrated at our Annual Banquet on Sept. 16, 2023, at River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud, where the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame Museum is located.