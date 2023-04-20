Jeanette E. Mayfield, 72

Jeanette Elizabeth Mayfield, age 72, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2023, surrounded by her family after a long battle with COPD.

Jeanette was born on May 29, 1950, in Harmony, Minnesota, to Tilford and Lylia (Sickle) Scrabeck and grew up in Harmony. Over the years she had a very full and happy life. She married D. Jerry Mayfield on January 27, 1973. Jeanette graduated from Buena Vista College in 1986. She enjoyed the years spent as a stay-at-home mom to her children. Jeanette and Jerry celebrated their 50th anniversary this year. Jeanette was a skilled gardener, and her summers were devoted to gardening, weeding, and canning all the amazing produce. She was an expert at beading, sewing, and cooking her delicious creations and enjoyed sharing her gifts with her family.

Jeanette is survived by her loving husband, Jerry; daughter, Heather (Andy) Biedermann; sons, Dustin Mayfield, and Alex Mayfield; mother-in-law, Dorothee Mayfield; sisters-in-law, Janice Scrabeck, Darcel (David) Locke, DuAnne (Terry) Whitehurst; brother-in-law, Dennis Mayfield; and her cat, Atticus. Jeanette was preceded in death by her twin sister, Jeanine Scrabeck Johnson; brother, James Scrabeck; and parents, Lylia and Tilford Scrabeck.

A celebration of life will be held this summer; details will be provided at a later date. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to your favorite animal rescue organization. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.