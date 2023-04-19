BP baseball team tops Maple River Published 2:14 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The Blooming Prairie baseball team beat Maple River 11-8 in BP Tuesday.

Alex Lea had two RBIs for the Awesome Blossoms (1-3 overall).

BP pitching: Zach Hein, 5 IP, 8 H, 1 BB, 8 R, 4 ER, 3 K; Lane Lembke (W) 2 IP, 3 BB, 0 R, 5 K

BP hitting: Jesse Cardenas, 1-for-3, R, 2 BBs; Connor Ingavlson, 0-for-2, R, BB; Alex Lea, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, R; Luke Schammel, 1-for-3, double, RBI, BB; Sam Pirkl, 1-for-4, RBI, R; Carter Bishop, 2-for-2, 3 R, 2 BBs; Brady Kittelson, 2-for-3, 2 R, BB; Bo Zweiner, 0-for-2, RBI, 2 R, 2 BBs; L. Heimgartner, 1-for-3, RBI