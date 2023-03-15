Arvilla E. Lovlein, 102

Arvilla Evelyn Lovlein, age 102, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin. Arvilla Colvin was born February 12, 1921, in Van Hook, North Dakota, the daughter of Ernest and Mabel (Roehrborn) Colvin. She attended schools in and near Marshfield, Wisconsin through the 10th grade. Arvilla married Marvin Elroy Lovlein on July 26, 1941, in Winona, Minnesota. To this union, four children were born and raised in Austin, Minnesota. Arvilla loved being a homemaker. She also enjoyed her flower gardens, writing poems, and making quilts. Her greatest passion though, was her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. They meant the world to her. Arvilla was a member of Crane Community Chapel in Austin for many many years. She belonged to and was very active in their Women’s Missionary Society. In later years, when she could no longer drive her car, she loved to watch her favorite religious programs on TV. She was a devout Christian and an extraordinary lady. We will forever miss her.

She is survived by her children, Patricia (Ronald) Hoag of Oakland, Minnesota, Marvin (Guadalupe) Lovlein of Prescott Valley, Arizona, Linda (David) Brown of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Diane (Steve) Persinger of Austin, Minnesota; eight grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and one sister, Lucille Brewer of Elkhart, Illinois. Arvilla was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mable Colvin; husband, Marvin Lovlein in 1973; five brothers, Clinton, Theodore, Robert, Eugene, and Wayne; three sisters, Adeline, Jean, and Carol; her granddaughter, Christina Burgner in 2022; and great-grandson, Zachary Hoag in 1996.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.