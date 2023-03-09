Woman sentenced to just over 9 years in drug overdose cases Published 4:41 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

The Austin woman charged in two cases with murder in two overdose cases has been sentenced just over nine years in prison.

Yashica Shenay Thomas, 44, was sentenced to 110 months and 86 months in Mower County District Court Thursday afternoon. The sentences are to run concurrently.

She was given credit for 191 days served.

Thomas was convicted in January after changing her initial not guilty pleas to guilty on a single count of third degree murder in each case as part of a plea agreement.

Initially, Thomas pleaded not guilty to the murder charges as well as charges of second degree manslaughter-culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk and second degree drugs sales in a park zone in both cases.

Four felony counts of drug sales and drug possession in a third case were dismissed.

According to court records, Thomas sold drugs to two individuals — a 22-year-old male who died on March 8, 2022, and a 22-year-old female who died on May 22, 2022.

Police were able to track the cases back to Thomas thanks to cellphone messages and a cash app.

During questioning, Thomas admitted to selling to both parties.

