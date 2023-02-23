Second man gets a decade behind bars in shooting death of David Harris Published 1:48 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

A second man charged in the July 2021 shooting death of David Harris has been sentenced.

Keith Lavandas Forrest, 22, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for second degree murder-without intent-aiding and abetting. A felony charge of first degree aggravated robbery was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Forrest was given 562 days credit for time served. He is currently being held at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.

Miguel Nunez Jr., who was convicted of shooting Harris, was sentenced to 15 years in prison last October for second degree murder and is also currently incarcerated in St. Cloud.

Nunez sentenced to 15 years for 2021 shooting death of David Harris

Witnesses on the night of the murder told police that Forrest tried to enter the home the night of the murder and that he carried a handgun with an extended magazine.

Both men were at the residence with Nunez looking to buy marijuana according to the court complaint, but instead Nunez tried to steal the drugs and threatened to shoot those in the house.

Harris, who was in another room, was shot responding to the robbery. Prior to that, when Forrest tried to enter the home, a witness claimed that Forrest lifted up his shirt and put his hand on the grip of the pistol.

Both Nunez and Forrest fled the state after the shooting and Austin Police Department detectives learned of Forrest’s vehicle location at an apartment complex from Sioux Falls Police on June 10. They also learned that Forrest had been taken into custody on a separate matter.

Later that day, Forrest called one of the detectives and admitted to being at the residence the night Harris was shot, but claimed he was waiting in the car when Harris was shot.