Breaking: Nunez sentenced to 15 years for 2021 shooting death of David Harris

Miguel Nunez, Jr., 19, the man accused with the shooting death of 45-year-old David Harris in June of 2021 was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday afternoon in Mower County District Court.

Along with the 15 years, Nunez must also pay a $1,000 fine and was given credit for 477 days served.

The conviction comes after a plea agreement was reached in July of this year where Nunez changed his plea to guilty on a single charge of second degree murder without intent. Two other felony murder charges, including murder with intent, were dropped.

Nunez shot and killed Harris in the early morning hours of June 5, 2021. Court documents showed that Nunez was at the residence under the guise of purchasing marijuana from a dealer who lived at the house, but instead intended to rob the dealer.

A witness reported that Nunez pulled a gun and threatened to shoot everyone at the residence if he was not given all of the drugs. The same witness indicated that Harris heard the commotion, grabbed his own gun, and entered the room where he was shot in the chest by Nunez.

Nunez fled the scene and had been on the run for about a month before finally being arrested on July 8, 2021 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota through a joint effort between the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and Sioux Falls Police Department SWAT.

He was officially charged on July 16.

A second suspect in the case, Nathan Lavandas Forrest, 21, was originally charged with second degree aiding and abetting murder and first degree aggravated robbery in the case and initially pleaded not guilty.

However, on May 4 of this year he changed his plea to guilty on aiding and abetting murder charge. He is slated to be sentenced on Jan. 26, 2023.