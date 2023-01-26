Woman charged in overdose cases changes pleas to guilty Published 2:34 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

The woman charged with murder and manslaughter in two overdose cases last year has changed her plea in both cases.

Yashica Shenay Thomas, 43, has changed her plea to guilty for felony third degree in both the death of a 22-year-old male on March 8, 2022, and a 22-year-old female on May 22, 2022.

The plea change came Thursday in Mower County District Court on a plea agreement.

Initially Thomas pleaded not guilty to the murder charges as well as charges of second degree manslaughter-culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk and second degree drugs sales in a park zone on both cases.

Originally scheduled for a jury trial, Thomas will now face sentencing on March 9.

Four felony counts of drug sales and drug possession in a third case were dismissed.

According to court records, Austin police were able to connect Thomas to both cases through messaging and cash apps. A search warrant of Thomas’ apartment turned up tin foil folds with suspected fentanyl and during interviews with the defendant, Thomas admitted to selling drugs to both victims.

