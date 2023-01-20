Ernest L. “Roy” Baldus, 92

Ernest LeRoy Baldus “Roy”, 92, of Austin, Minnesota passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

Roy was born December 5, 1930 to Leo Baldus and Mildred Faye (Corbin) Baldus of New Hampton, IA. They settled southwest of Grand Meadow, MN in 1941. At the age of 19, with the passing of his father, he took over the management of the family farm. He loved his career!

Roy graduated from Elkton High School. On November 26, 1955, he married Theresa Werner. They loved to dance, entertain friends and travel. They have lived in Grand Meadow, MN; Perham, MN; Yuma and Mesa, AZ. Roy was an active member of the Grand Meadow School Board and St. Finbarr’s Catholic Church Parish Council.

Roy is survived by his wife, Theresa; children Lon (Susan) Baldus; Lynee (Jim) Davis; Lisa (Greg) Fiegen; Ladd (Lisa) Baldus; Lee (Lynn) Baldus; Lance (Polly) Baldus; twenty-three grandchildren; thirty-six great-grandchildren.

Roy is also survived by his brother, LaVern (Jo) Baldus; brother-in-law, Rex Machacek; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Baldus and Lucille Werner.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Mildred Baldus; brothers, Wilbert, Everett, Fred, Alvin Baldus and sisters, Florence Dearmin and Rosella Klingfus.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 am on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Father James Steffes officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday at Mayer Funeral Home and also one hour before the mass at the church on Saturday. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

