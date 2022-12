Hayfield girls win big in Adams Published 9:32 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

The Hayfield girls basketball team trounced Southland (1-5 overall) by a score of 86-28 in Adams Monday night.

Kristen Watson paced the Vikings (6-1 overall) with 24 points.

Hayfield scoring: Kristen Watson, 24; Natalie Beaver, 17; Chelsea Christopherson, 12; Molly Hansen, 8; Ava Carney, 7; Jo Tempel, 7; Reese O’Malley, 3; Carly Nelson, 3; Emily Hansen, 2; Lilly Beyer, 1