Caroline F. Munoz, 83, of Austin, MN, died on Sunday (November 27, 2022) of natural causes at Cedars of Austin, where she had been a resident for 3 months.

Caroline Florence Russell was born on December 10, 1938 in Pleasant Valley Twsp, MN to Harley and Hildress (Senjem) Russell. She grew up on the farm in rural Austin, attended country school and Austin schools, graduating from Austin HS in 1956. She attended secretarial school and was employed as a clerical worker for a few years. Caroline was married on January 10, 1959 in Austin to Rafael “ Ray” Munoz. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Minneapolis before moving to Puerto Rico where they raised their kids and lived for a number of years. Caroline was a homemaker and was employed in sales in the tourist industry and part-time as a clerical worker with the Federal Aviation Agency. They moved stateside to Georgia where Ray was employed with the Canadian State Department. Eventually she returned to Minnesota. Caroline was employed as an air traffic controller at the airport in Minneapolis for over 20 years until her retirement. She returned to Austin in 2000 where she continued to make her home. Caroline was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, refurbishing furniture and was a MN Vikings/Twins fan. She loved time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Caroline is survived by 2 daughters and 1 son -Elizabeth Reach(David Coy) of Burnsville, MN; Russell(Darlene) Munoz of Claremont, FL and Victoria Munoz of Phoenix, AZ; 4 grandchildren – Amanda(Logan) Burns, Samantha(Matt) Blum, Andrew(Dakota) Saforek, Ronnie Munoz and 3 great-grandsons – Harley Mark, Luke and Sanford; 1 sister – Nancy Russell of Austin, MN her best friend and roommate for thirty years! She was preceded in death by her parents.

A time of visitation for family and friends was from 12:00 to 2:00 PM on Thursday (December 1, 2022) at Griffin-Gray FH in Stewartville. A prayer service was held at 2:00 PM with Rev. David Hoot officiating. Burial and a committal service followed at High Forest Cemetery in High Forest, MN. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home. Condolences and memories of Caroline are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.