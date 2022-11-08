Paul M. Heimsness, 84

Paul M. Heimsness, age 84, of Rochester, MN passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Samaritan Bethany on Eighth in Rochester, MN.

Paul Milford Heimsness was born August 28, 1938 in Austin, MN the son of Loyl and Catherine (King) Heimsness. He was a graduate of Pachelli High School in Austin, MN. Paul moved to California and worked at Owens Illinois Glass Co. He met and married Gwendolyn DePolo on February 8, 1964 in Hayward, CA and in their union had three children. They later divorced. In 1979, he returned to MN and resided in LeRoy and Lyle. Paul was a hard worker and worked for various businesses including furniture sales, tool and die manufacturing, the hardware store, and feed and grain truck hauling.

He enjoyed hobby farming and he loved to read and garden. He was active in his church in California and volunteered at the VFW.

He is survived by his children, Becky Frey of Rochester, MN, Tom Heimsness of Hopkins, MN and Matthew Heimsness of Texas (former wife, Jennifer); five grandchildren, Steven and Daniel Frey, Stephanie, Rayne and Damon Heimsness; two great grandchildren, Adelaide and Jayden; siblings, James (Terri) Heimsness of Oronoco, MN, David Heimsness of Pompano Beach, FL and Cecilia Heimsness of Twin Cities, MN; extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jerry and Tim and infant brother; sisters, Annette and Marlene.

Memorial service for Paul will be held 3:00 PM Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN. A Celebration of life visitation will be held 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM following the service at the funeral home. A private family interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Austin, MN.

