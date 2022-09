May 3, 1950 – Sept. 16, 2022

LA CROSSE, Wis. – Dennis Nelson, 72, Lake City, Minn., died Friday, Sept. 16, in Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center from natural causes.

A celebration of life will be from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Roger Nelson’s home at 15287 445th St. in Zumbrota, Minn.