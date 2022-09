Austin volleyball team swept by Huskies

The Austin volleyball team couldn’t get things going as it lost to Owatonna (2-1 overall, 2-1 Big Nine) by scores of 25-9, 25-19, 25-6 in Owatonna Thursday.

The Packers (1-2 overall, 1-1 Big Nine) were led by Alia Retterath had seven assists.

Austin stats: Peyton Manahan, 4 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace, Emily Hjelmen, 2 kills, 1 dig; Nora Tweeten, 2 kills; Ava Denzer, 2 kills, 3 digs; Alia Retterath, 7 assists, 5 digs, 2 aces