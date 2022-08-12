Kristine Kay Scott, 57

Kristine Kay Scott, age 57, of Lansing, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at her home in Lansing. Kristine was born June 27, 1965, to Charles Klock and Lucinda Smith in Austin, Minnesota. She attended grade school in Lansing and graduated with the class of 1983 from Austin High School. Kristine went on to enlist in the National Guard where she served for 20 years and earned the rank E-6 Staff Sergeant. After retirement, Kristine was an instructor at the ARNG’s Professional Education Center (PEC), located at Camp Robinson, Arkansas. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii, and loved her dogs, especially Benji. Most of all Kristine loved late night talks with her son, Colton and Bloody Marys with her dad, Charlie. Kristine will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Scott of North Little Rock, Arkansas; father, Charles (Becky Hubacher) Klock of Lansing, Minnesota; mother, Lucinda (Philip) Buck of Bullhead City, Arizona; son, Colton Klock of Shakopee, Minnesota; sisters, Kylene and Karena; nephews, Jaylen and Alex; and special friends, Sloan and Christal. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

A graveside service for friends and family will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022, in Lansing Cemetery, Lansing, Minnesota. A celebration of Kristine’s life will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Todd Park Soccer Pavilion in Austin. Memorials are preferred to the Mower County Humane Society. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.