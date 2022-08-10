Dornink claims District 23 Republican primary win

Results come days after residency suit against incumbent was thrown out

District 27A Sen. Gene Dornink received the Republican nod to move ahead to the general election in the newly formed District 23 in the primary election Tuesday night against opponent Lisa Hanson.

As of press time, with 112 of 113 precincts reporting, Dornink had received 5,858 votes, or 71.57%, while Hanson received 2,327 votes, or 28.43%.

Neither Dornink nor Hanson were able to be reached as of press time.

The results come just days after the Minnesota Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a legal challenge questioning Dornink’s residency in the district.

The court stated the complaint essentially was filed too late — only 12 days before the primary election. The petitioner had ties to Hanson’s campaign, and Hanson said the court decision opened up the way for Democrats to move forward with challenging his residency.

Dornink was first elected to the Senate for District 27 while living in Hayfield. When the district boundaries were redrawn earlier this year, he moved to Brownsdale so he could be in the district with a majority of the constituents he had already served.

Dornink will face off against DFLer Brandon Lawhead, who was the only person on the DFL ballot for the seat on Tuesday and received 5,880 votes.