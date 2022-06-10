Award winners named from county’s appreciation ceremony Tuesday

On Tuesday night, Mower County honored its employees with an appreciation awards ceremony in the Goverment Center.

“We want to thank you for the attention given to various achievements,” said Mower County Board of Commissioners Chair Jeff Baldus Tuesday night. “You, ladies and gentlemen, are making things work.”

Click here to learn more about Tuesday night’s ceremony.

The following were the award winners from that night.

Leader of the Year Award: Joy Kanne

Accountability: Val Sheedy

Community Building: Eric Miller

Innovation: Marcus Thompson

Making a Difference: Jeff Kasak

Resourcefulness: Val Kruger

Respect: Rochelle Kalvig

Service: Rodney Streich

Teamwork: Kevin Whalen

Trust: Loni Swenson

Welcoming/Inclusion: Michele Mann

Individual who best represents the core values of the county: Denise Barthels

Team that best represents the core values of the county: Assessor’s Office (Joy Kanne, Candy Lahann, Renee Thorpe, Fran Bekaert, Mike Kellar, Jack Anderson and Michelle Allen.