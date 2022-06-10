Award winners named from county’s appreciation ceremony Tuesday
Published 6:22 pm Friday, June 10, 2022
On Tuesday night, Mower County honored its employees with an appreciation awards ceremony in the Goverment Center.
“We want to thank you for the attention given to various achievements,” said Mower County Board of Commissioners Chair Jeff Baldus Tuesday night. “You, ladies and gentlemen, are making things work.”
Click here to learn more about Tuesday night’s ceremony.
The following were the award winners from that night.
Leader of the Year Award: Joy Kanne
Accountability: Val Sheedy
Community Building: Eric Miller
Innovation: Marcus Thompson
Making a Difference: Jeff Kasak
Resourcefulness: Val Kruger
Respect: Rochelle Kalvig
Service: Rodney Streich
Teamwork: Kevin Whalen
Trust: Loni Swenson
Welcoming/Inclusion: Michele Mann
Individual who best represents the core values of the county: Denise Barthels
Team that best represents the core values of the county: Assessor’s Office (Joy Kanne, Candy Lahann, Renee Thorpe, Fran Bekaert, Mike Kellar, Jack Anderson and Michelle Allen.