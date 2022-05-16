Rick J. Kloeckner, 63

Rick James Kloeckner, age 63, of Austin, died Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Mayo Health System-Austin.

Rick was born November 28, 1958, in Austin, Minnesota to Sylvester and Frances (Arens) Kloeckner. He graduated from Austin High School June 1977.

He began his employment with Weyerhaeuser in Austin on January 17, 1978, which later became International Paper. He just recently retired. He loved working on his cars. He also enjoyed going down to Diamond Jo Casino. He enjoyed making his famous pickles and sharing them with his friends. He was always there to give someone a helping hand when they asked.

Rick will be missed by his sister, Joanne Kloeckner; godson, Seth Gerber; special family friend, Rhonda Gerber; many cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; special cousin, Darla Bertilson; and his many beloved dogs.

Celebration of Life service to be held on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Hormel Historic Home, 208 4th Ave. NW, Austin, MN followed by the graveside service at Calvary Cemetery and reception back at the Hormel Historic Home. Deacon Dave Blake from Queen of Angels Catholic Church will be officiating.

Memorials are preferred to the Mower County Humane Society or the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com