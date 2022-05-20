Marilyn J. Wilson, 89, of Austin, MN, died Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Comforcare in Austin.

Marilyn June Wilson was born May 27, 1932 in Morris, MN to Walter and Chrystine (Belsaas) Gloege.

She attended country school in Stony Lake and Hubbard, public schools before graduating from the Park Rapids High School in 1949.

Marilyn married Donald L. Wilson on August 24, 1950 in Hubbard, Minnesota.

She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, a member of the United Methodist Women, the Mower County Horticultural Society, Austin Medical Center Auxiliary and the Mower County Seniors.

In her spare time she enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, flower arranging, sewing, quilting, fishing, spending time with her family and friends, and especially summers in Hubbard.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald, brother Walter J. Gloege, Jr, step father and step brothers.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Harlan Wilson, Park Rapids, MN, Richard (Lynn) Wilson, Atlanta, GA, Scott (Tamara) Wilson, Austin, MN, Carole Wilson, Austin, MN; grandchildren, Shala, Kris, Heather, T.J., McKenzie, Amber and Tyler; great grandchildren, Kyelee, Rose, Logan, Kaiden, Gracen, Bennett, Cruz, Alexis, and Parker; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 25th at First United Methodist Church with the Reverend Dr. Donna Dempewolfe officiating. Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church for one hour before the service.

Memorials are preferred to First United Methodist Church.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.