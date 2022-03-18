Evie Mohrfeld: Thinking of spring

The past few days of warm weather has us thinking about spring and looking forward to flowers that will soon be popping up, along with green grass and birds coming back to our bird feeders.

We have planned a couple of flower and garden tours to start off our season of travel.

May 11: We will begin with the first of the two dates of floral sites to visit. We’ve planned a trip with a self-guided tour of the Bachman’s Floral in Minneapolis. Bachman’s has fresh flowers, green plants of many varieties along with many ideas and designs for your home. This shop also includes unique gifts and home decor. Our lunch will also be there.

The afternoon will be spent browsing and shopping at the Outlet Mall in Eagan. Perhaps many are ready to shop for items from some of the 100 brand name stores from Ann Taylor to Vera Bradley).

June 8: Our second trip is to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum near Chaska. We will begin with an hour long narrated tram ride at the largest and most diverse horticultural site in Minnesota, an unbelievable setting of over almost 200 acres. It was named the Best Garden in the country in 2019. Free time will be allowed for those wishing to browse through the gardens. A flower pot luncheon will be waiting for us. This will include a packet of flower seeds to take home and plant later. A 10% discount will be available in the gift shop for our group.

These two trips will only be offered one time this season. Call or email for more information:

1-507-438-3946 or eviestravel@charter.net.

Upcoming trips

April 5: Church Basement Ladies has generated a lot of interest, so we have added four more tickets.

Located at the Ames Theater in Burnsville, this trip will also include a noon lunch at Q Cumbers. This is another great way to celebrate spring, by joining with friends that you may not have seen in some time. A reminder to bring your masks as this theater requests you wear them while attending their shows.

June 24-28: A four-night, five-day trip to Medora, Dakotos Circle tour. Deposit is due in April. This will be a deluxe motorcoach trip and we have included many sites on our trip through North and South Dakota. The trip will feature the Badlands, Mount Rushmore, Medora Musical at their beautiful outdoor theater. It will also include the Theadore Roosevelt National Park with its painted canyons, many roaming bison plus the famous Pitchfork Steak Fondue. Stops enroute will be scenic and include comfort stops at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, the National Buffalo Museum and Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead.

Pack your comfy clothes denims, casual shoes, and maybe a western hat to join in the fun.

We are excited and looking to see you all real soon. We are located at 400 Third Ave. NE at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin.