Beatrice “Bea” Healy, 93

Beatrice “Bea” Healy, age 93, of Arden Hills, MN, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2022. Bea was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Francis; parents, Edward and Olivia Merten; and 2 brothers. She will be sadly missed by children, Laurie (Virginia), Maureen, Craig (Debbie), Colleen (Al), Kathleen (Eric); 4 grandchildren; 4 siblings; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A celebration of Bea’s life will be Saturday, February 26, 2022 with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 11:30 A.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater, MN. Private interment Carrollton Catholic Cemetery, Fountain, MN.