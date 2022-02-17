Beatrice “Bea” Healy, 93

Published 2:18 pm Thursday, February 17, 2022

By Daily Herald

Beatrice “Bea” Healy, age 93, of Arden Hills, MN, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2022. Bea was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Francis; parents, Edward and Olivia Merten; and 2 brothers. She will be sadly missed by children, Laurie (Virginia), Maureen, Craig (Debbie), Colleen (Al), Kathleen (Eric); 4 grandchildren; 4 siblings; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A celebration of Bea’s life will be Saturday, February 26, 2022 with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 11:30 A.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater, MN. Private interment Carrollton Catholic Cemetery, Fountain, MN.

