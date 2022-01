The Austin girls hockey team beat Red Wing (2-14 overall) 9-3 in Riverside Arena Thursday.

Izzy Hemann, Hailee Schaefer and Peyton Squier each scored twice for Austin (6-6 overall) and Kiah Rumsey, Megan Schultz and Kate Holtz all scored once.

Kya Radford-Garcia had 21 saves for Austin.