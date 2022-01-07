Our Opinion: Do something good today

We all could use a bit of positive news these days couldn’t we?

Thanks to a 14 hour round trip road trip, we got that.

By now, we’re hoping you’ve read the front page story of George’s Pizza employee Alex Gilbertson’s biggest delivery to date — taking four gondolas to a fan of the sandwich in St. Louis, Missouri.

This woman, who was in the hospital, was able to take the delivery through the effort of Gilbertson, his niece Adeline Ashley Helland, and a host of others.

Gilbertson didn’t have to make the delivery, in fact he persisted even when those helping fulfill the order initially tried to talk him out of it.

It was just the right thing to do, Gilbertson thought, and through snow and rain, he and Helland brought the sandwiches down to Missouri.

We’re not expecting everybody to take on seven-hour deliveries, but we are hoping that you take positivity from this action and use it as an example of the power of a good deed.

We can all change the world in a positive way if we open a door for somebody, shovel a sidewalk and yes, even deliver a sandwich.

We view Gilbertson as an inspiration, not only in the light of an extremely good deed, but when you consider this young man came from Austin. It is a deep and meaningful reflection of how this community is willing to step up to make a difference in someone’s life.

It’s the news we truly need these days.