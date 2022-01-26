Carol A. Madsen, 80

Carol Anne (Jameson) Madsen, age 80, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at St. Mark’s Assisted Living in Austin. Carol Anne was born November 16, 1941, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was affectionately called Peachie by her family members and close friends. She was a loving, caring, and giving person. Carol Anne was one of the hardest workers you would ever know. Her greatest joys in life were her family, friends, gardening, all animals (including the many pets throughout her lifetime), watching the birds in her backyard, crafts, reading, travel, her Norwegian Heritage, Hardanger embroidery and ethnic baking. Carol Anne was a member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin, The Sons of Norway, and a supporter of the Mower County Humane Society.

Carol Anne is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Ronald Madsen; children, Scott (Deb) Johnson and Lori (Rick) Pevon; 3 stepchildren; 3 grandchildren; 1 step grandchild; 4 great grandchildren, with one more on the way; sister, Suzanne (Paul) Kramer; and nieces, nephew, and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Marion Jameson; and a brother, David Jameson.

A memorial gathering will be held at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin, Minnesota on Saturday, February 12th from 1 pm – 4 pm with a time of sharing at 3 pm. Masks are requested but they are not required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Mower County Humane Society, 101 22nd Street SE, Austin, MN 55912. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.