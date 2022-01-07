Austin man gets lengthy probation sentence for criminal sexual conduct

An Austin man, already on probation for a previous sexual conduct conviction, has been sentenced to probation for another incident.

Colin Charles Belden, 24, was sentenced to 15 years probation for second degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13 years of age Friday in Mower County District.

Belden was charged in September of 2020 with a bevy of sexual conduct charges, which he initially plead not guilty too; however, in September of last year, Belden amended a plea for the second degree criminal sexual conduct charge to guilty. In turn the other chargers were dismissed.

Belden is to follow several conditions, including no contact with the victim, either directly or indirectly. Failure to do so could result in 48 months in prison.

Court documents state that in March of 2020 a teen, who was known to Belden, disclosed that he had been sexually assaulting her, telling a Mower County Sheriff’s detective that the abuse started when she was five years old and occurred frequently until January of 2020.

A review of Belden’s criminal history shows a prior conviction for felony third degree criminal sexual conduct.