Sarah Lysne: The joy of a Christmas surprise

It was about two o’clock in the afternoon last Sunday when my daughter stopped by. We sat at the kitchen table talking for awhile, and all of the sudden she said, “Well, there is a surprise on the way. You need to get in your wheelchair and go outside.”

I had no idea what she could be talking about, but I put on my winter coat and hat and she pushed me to the garage. A few minutes later, I noticed 10 cars arrive and young girls and their parents stepped out of the cars. The girls were dressed in Christmas attire.

They formed four rows in my front yard. I still wasn’t sure what was going on until I heard the music. All of the sudden, a big speaker was set up and the girls started a dance routine to Mariah Carey’s song “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

It was very cold that day, but the girls’ enthusiasm was not affected by the chill in the air. They danced and smiled and looked at me as tears formed in my eyes. At one point, I could barely see them because my eyes were so full of tears and I was smiling at the same time. They made me feel so special and their coaches came up and told me that I had been selected to receive this special gift for my involvement in the community.

I still couldn’t believe it. It made such an impact on me, and I will never forget it. I want to thank Madaline and Marny Rohr, and all of the Just For Kix dancers and their parents for making this possible. You are very dedicated people and you are definitely making a difference in the community by sharing your gift of dance. You made my day.