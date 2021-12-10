Our Opinion: And the winners are …

Thank you to everyone who participated in the Holiday Cheer Prize Package Giveaway. The first place grand prize winner of the $200 prize package is Louise Davis of Austin. Congratulations! Thanks again to our sponsors: Ankeny’s Mini Mart, Sellers Lock and Key, HyVee, Cheers Liquor Store, The Hardy Geranium, Sweet Reads, Brick Furniture and Sunshine Stitches. But wait, there’s more! Second place wins two tickets to Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, congratulations to Shirley Lightly of Austin. Third place wins a one year digital membership to austindailyherald.com, congratulations to Jack Erwin of Austin. And fourth place wins four tickets to an Austin Bruins game, congratulations to Crystal Hansen of Lyle. Watch the Herald newspaper and social media for future contests.